Pachuca vs Chivas: where and at what time to watch the last match of Day 2 of Liga MX

The club guadalajara will have his second participation in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 and will visit the group of Pachuca as part of the Matchday 2 from MX League. Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team will seek to emulate the success of its debut in the tournament and continue to score points, while the Tuzos They will try to obtain their second victory in a row.

o’clock at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico The ball will roll on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium. The sports venue will be attended by the public, but under the health guidelines required by the Liga BBVA MX.

The first day of the Chivas tournament left a good impression due to its outstanding performance at home, which led it to score three goals against Mazatlan, so the expectations of seeing him play that way are maintained.

Where to watch Pachuca vs Chivas?

For this match, fans will only be able to see the match broadcast for pay television and services streaming private. Fox Sports Y Claro Sports They are the two television stations that will have the rights to broadcast the game.

Date: Sunday, January 16.

Hours: 5:00 p.m. central Mexico.

Place: Hidalgo Stadium.

Transmission: Fox Sports Y Sure Sports.

Streaming: through the platform Clear Video you will be able to follow the coverage of the Matchday 2 match live.

internet: the official page of Liga BBVA MX carries out a minute-by-minute follow-up of the match in which it shares the most outstanding actions of the game, so it is one more option for fans who want to see the live result of the match.

Radio: one more option for all those who do not have access to the internet or pay television programs, The Deportes will have the narration of the game through your signal 730 AM.

How do Pachuca and Chivas get to day 2 of Grita México 2022?

The start of the championship left a good taste in the mouths of both clubs as they managed to get their first victory and thus add their first points of the competition. In the case of Chivas thrashed Mazatlan with a score of 3 – 0 on the court at Akron Stadium.

After the different criticisms that the Guadalajara team faced, it showed a new face and Marcelo Michel took advantage of the locality to obtain his first victory of Clausura 2022. His achievement generated different criticisms and positive reactions in which they recognized the dedication of the Verde Valle strategist to have reached that point.

While William Almada He also had a winning debut directing the Tuzos. After his departure from Santos, Almada joined those from Hidalgo and already obtained his first result at defeat Atletico San Luis 0-2 at the Alfonso Lastras.

Notably It will be the first time that Marcelo Michel Leaño and Guillermo Almada face each other, so both technical directors have no history of their rival.

Of the last nine meetings in Liga MX that Pachuca and Chivas have had, the Tuzos they have only lost once to him Sacred Flock; in four more the hidalguenses won and in the remaining four they tied.

As a local, Pachuca has managed to maintain dominance over those from Guadalajara; In the last nine games that the Tapatíos visited, they lost only once, won three duels and tied in four games.

So far Chivas is in position 5 in the table with 3 points and below is Pachuca in sixth place with 3 units.

