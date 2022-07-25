Pachuca vs Pumas: where and what time to see the last game of Day 4

Pachuca will receive Pumas for date 4 of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Instagram/@tuzosoficial)

After the emotion experienced by the team of Pumas with the arrival of Dani Alves as reinforcement for Opening 2022now they will prepare for their next commitment in the championship of the Liga MX and climb the rankings. This Sunday, July 24, they will face the group of Pachuca corresponding to the Matchday 4.

Los Tuzos will be visited by College students in the Hidalgo Stadium with the aim of staying within the first five places in the table and defending their hometown, in addition to keeping the undefeated they have been up to now; while the team led by Andres Lillini will do what is necessary to give a good performance in Hidalgo and resume the victories that take them to the top of the table.

It will be on the dot 19:00 hrs Let the ball roll in the house of the Tuzoswhere the fans will be waiting for what happens on the field and the possibility of seeing Dani Alves, as it should be remembered that he will not be able to compete with the club yet due to the lack of his work visa and other procedures that allow him to play with the National University Clubbut that wouldn’t stop me from watching the game.

Pumas will visit Pachuca for Day 4 of Liga MX (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

For this match, the transmission will be carried out by pay television channels, that is to say that the game cannot be followed live on open television; however, there will be different options to tune into the game. Fox Sports y Clear Brand They will be in charge of carrying out the live broadcast of the last match of date four of the 2022 Opening.

Date: Sunday July 24

Venue: Hidalgo Stadium

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (central Mexico)

Transmission: Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Clear Brand, Claro Sports

Mobile application: the game can be followed from your cell phone with the App of Fox Sportsyou can also tune in from the the platform Clear Video. To access each one, the fan must have a current account with the paid sports television service.

Internet: an alternative option to not miss any details of the game is to watch the game through the channel of YouTube de Clear Brand.

Pachuca got only one point in their last game against Mazatlán (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

The visiting squad comes from winning last day against Necaxa with the minimum of one goal, so he will seek to continue on the path of victory. For its part, the team William Almada comes to this match after a previous draw Pachuca got just one point in their last match against Mazatlánafter equaling 1-1, but a situation that allowed him to remain undefeated.

So far, before the result of the match, Pumas is in eighth position in the table with five points, meanwhile, the Tuzos they have seven units and are placed in fifth place.

Confirmed lineups:

Pachuca: Oscar Alfredo Ustari, Mauricio André Isais, Miguel Ángel Tapias, Gustavo Daniel Cabral, Kevin Álvarez, Víctor Alfonso Guzmán, Luis Chavez Magallon, Jesus Hernandez, Nicolas Ibanez, Erick SanchezAviles Hurtado

Pumas: Julio Gonzalez, Jose Galindo, Adrian Aldrete, Nicolas Freire, Paul Bennevendo, Higor Meritao, Eduardo Salvio, Leonel Lopez, Diogo de Oliveira, John Ignatius DinennoGustavo del Petre.

