Pachuca vs Tigres: schedules and channels of the match and the rest of matchday 12 of Liga MX

All schedules and channels of Day 12 of Mexican soccer (Photo: Antonio Ojeda / EFE)



Six days before the end of the regular phase of the Guard1anes Tournament 2021, the teams seek to enter the first places to ensure direct qualification to the League or stay in the repechage zone.

With the absence of those summoned to the pre-Olympic and the change of date of the match between the “Rayados” of Monterrey and ChivasThis is how Day 12 of Mexican soccer will be.

Pachuca and Tigres will open on date 12 next Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m., at the Hidalgo stadium, it will be broadcast by Fox Sports 2, Claro Sports and Marca Claro.

On the other hand, Necaxa will host FC Juárez on March 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Victoria Stadium. You can tune it through Azteca 7, TUDN and ESPN 2.

Cruz Azul receives Atlas on matchday 12 (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

On the same Friday at 9:00 p.m., the group of Mazatlan receives America on the Kraken, the game will be televised only by Azteca 7.

At 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Atlético San Luis and Pumas start the activity at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, you can watch the game by ESPN.

Later, the Xolos of Tijuana receive Querétaro At 9:06 p.m. at the Caliente Stadium, it will be televised only on Fox Sports 2.

The same saturday Atlas visits Cruz Azul at the Azteca stadium at 7:00 p.m., you can televise it on the Channel 5 and TUDN.

The dates and times of Matchday 12 (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

For Sunday, the Toluca receives Puebla at 12:00 hours at the Nemesio Díaz stadium and will be broadcast by TUDN. To end the day, Leon visits Santos at TSM Corona at 19:06, you can tune in to the game on Fox y Claro Sports.

As long as the match between Monterrey Chivas corresponding to day 12, it will be until next Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m., at the BBVA stadium. The change is due to the fact that 6 of the starting players from Guadalajara will be part of the Mexican team in the pre-Olympic from next March 19 to 25.

In case the Mexican team reaches the final, It will be played on Tuesday, March 30.

Cruz Azul is in first place in the general table (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)



Until now Cruz Azul remains in the first place of the table and will seek to be in the same position to tie its classification to the league.

While América has just won the national classic against Chivas, it is in the second position and also suffers the absence of Sebastián Córdova, who was called up to the national team to play the pre-Olympic.

After this date, the Liga MX will have a short break due to the first matches of FIFA of the year, So the senior team will travel to Europe, where they will face Wales and Costa Rica, on March 27 and 30, respectively.

Sebastián Cordova was called to the pre-Olympic selection (Photo: Instagram / cordovar97)

From the first to the fourth place in the table they directly classify the league, so far they are: Cruz Azul, America, Santos and Monterrey.

On the other hand, from the fifth to the twelfth position they face each other in the repechage matches where only four will manage to enter the final phase of the league, they are: Toluca, Atlas, Puebla, Querétaro, Mazatlán, Tijuana, Atlético San Luis and Tigres.

Before starting matchday 12, Necaxa and Juárez announced the change of Technical Director, so far only the North team has announced the incorporation of Luis Alfonso Sosa as their new coach.

KEEP READING:

Concacaf Pre-Olympic: dates, times and channels to see the Mexican National Team heading to Tokyo

The phrase that José Ramón Fernández, the “Dog” Bermúdez and Memo Ochoa asked not to shout in the matches of the National Team

Tense moment between Luis Suárez and Cholo Simeone: the forward’s ironic reaction to being replaced against Chelsea by the Champions League