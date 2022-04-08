Pachuca vs Tigres: where and at what time to watch the pending match of Day 9

On the afternoon of this Thursday, April 7, the match between Pachuca and Tigres corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 will be played (Photo: EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre)



As part of the rescheduled pending matches of the MX Leagueon the afternoon of this Thursday, April 7, the match between Pachuca and Tigers corresponding to the Day 9 of the Clausura 2022. The relevance of this confrontation is that both teams will fight for the overall leadership of the championship.

At 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico, the ball will roll on the court of the Hidalgo Stadiumthe Tuzos will receive the visit of the team commanded by Michael Herrera. So far the pupils of the Louse They have managed to maintain their constant pace and thus place themselves within the first places of the classification.

While the set of William Almada He has also done the same, since he is one point away from the royals and if they beat them they could take first place to start Matchday 13 of Clausura 2022.

Where and at what time to watch Pachuca vs Tigres?

Gignac is the scoring leader (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

For this match, fans will be able to follow it through the sign of Clear Brand Y Claro Sports. The television station offers different options so as not to miss the live broadcast of the game, including platforms of streaming and on the internet.

Date: Thursday, April 7

Venue: Hidalgo Stadium

Hours: 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Transmission: Clear Brand

Mobile app: The live coverage of the game can be followed from the cell phone, for this the fans must have a subscription to Clear Video. To watch the game live, you will have to enter the platform and search the main menu for the broadcast of the match of the MX League.

Internet: Another way to watch the broadcast is through the YouTube platform. the channel of Clear Brand will take care of having the broadcast.

Social media: on Twitter, the official account of both clubs will carry out a minute by minute with the most outstanding actions of the match. So it is another option to follow the game and not miss any details.

Almada’s pupils have remained constant in the tournament (Photo: REUTERS/Edison Vara)

how do they arrive Tuzos and Tigres for the match and Day 13?

With a good performance, both teams occupy the 1 and 2 of the position table respectively. tigers managed to secure first place after the results that occurred on Day 12. Until now, it remains with 26 points; while the Tuzos They have 25 units.

In a press conference prior to the meeting, the Louse Herrera spoke about his club. “The team is handling itself in a very correct way and continues to score goals, very important games are coming and we will seek to maintain the level,” said Miguel Herrera.

At a press conference prior to the match, Piojo Herrera spoke about his club (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



He even showed the confidence to André-Pierre Gignac continues to accumulate goals and hold su leadership in the scoring table.

In contrast, Almada’s pupils have remained constant in the tournament. Because of his defeat with Santos Laguna, they allowed the royals of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) to take over the top. But this condition would change with the game on date 9.

Confirmed lineups

tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Jesús Dueñas, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Florian Thauvin, Juan Pablo Vigón, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.

Pachuca: Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Daniel Alonso Aceves Patiño, Luis Gerardo Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Avilés Hurtado, Víctor Guzmán, Romario Ibarra and Nicolás Ibáñez.

