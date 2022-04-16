Pachuca will honor Miguel Calero with a life-size statue

The goalkeeper of the Tuzos de Pachuca will have his statue in one of the heads of the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@CarlosCortesL)

This Thursday, April 14, the date on which the International Goalkeeper Daythe directive of the Tuzos from Pachuca made a historic announcement. On the occasion of the celebration of the 51st anniversary of the birth of Miguel Angel Calero Rodriguez, confirmed the future placement of a state life-size, near the Miguel Hidalgo Stadiumin tribute to the Colombian goalkeeper who defended the Tuzos goal between 2000 and 2011.

Through a press conference, Armando Martínez, president of the Tuzos, announced the launch of a initiative emanating from the fans themselves. According to his statements, the tribute to the Condor will be located in the area of north end of the enclosure also known as Hurricane Stadium and could be unveiled at end of the year 2022.

“Miguel Calero will always be in the hearts of all of us. He has never left and now he will be immortalized in the Stadium so that he is close to everyone, It’s a fan initiative. and we are to listen to the fan. Miguel is not only a benchmark for the team, but also for the city,” Martínez told the media.

The scene of Miguel Calero lifting the South American Cup will be immortalized in bronze (Photo: Twitter/@paugraje)

The image that will be immortalized in bronze, in natural size, will be the scene in which Calero lifted the 2006 Copa Sudamericana championship trophy, which they won against Colo-Colo from Chile. For its organization, a committee made up of former players and fans that will manage the donations made by the people interested in a special bank account.

It is worth mentioning that the names of all the people join the donation initiative They will be embodied in the base of the statue. According to estimates, its unveiling could take place on December 4, 2022, within the framework of the tenth anniversary of the death of the Condor and nine days before the commemoration 16 years since the Tuzos lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy.

So far, no tribute party has been planned for the unveiling of the statue, although Armando Martínez confirmed that a special ceremony will be held. It is worth mentioning that Miguel Calero was consolidated as a symbol of identity for the Bella Airosa team and one of the best goalkeepers who have ever played in Mexican soccer.

Miguel Calero played for the Tuzos de Pachuca between 2000 and 2011 (Photo: EFE)

About, Miguel Calero Jr., son of the goalkeeper, thanked the gesture of the Tuzos for keeping the memory of the Colombian alive. “That continues to fill us with life, the years go by and each year we feel closer and it is thanks to the entire club that trusts us and we are a family. It fills me with pride and passion that his name lives on in the club”he declared.

In April 2013, one year after the death of Miguel Calero, Rinat, the Mexican brand of goalkeeper gloves that sponsored him in his professional career, established the April 14th, birthday of the Colombian, as the day for surrender tribute to all the keeper of the world. Since then, every time the calendar marks the date, clubs around the world dedicate part of their posts on social networks to congratulate their goalkeepers.

Michael Calero He began his professional career at 17 years with Sporting de Barranquilla and quickly the fans began to compare him with the legendary René Higuita. In 1991 he was acquired by the Deportivo Calialthough in 1997 he was part of the Atlético Nacional. With the purslane he was summoned by Colombia for the cup America of 1999. A year later, on June 30, he was booked by the Tuzos of Pachuca, institution with which he played until 2011. The Condor He died on December 4, 2012 due to a cerebral infarction.

