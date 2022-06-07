Pachuca’s joke involving Shakira with Kevin Álvarez

With the divorce of Shakira and Piqué, the Tuzos club joked with a song by Shakira (Video: YouTube/Shakira Record)

Since Shakira announced his separation from Gerard Piqué The fans of the singer-songwriter and the soccer player have spoken of the conflict that led to the marriage to end their relationship. In social networks It became a relevant topic to talk about divorce and mock the situation experienced by the Colombian singer, because on several occasions he showed his audience the love he had for Piqué.

Therefore, the pachuca club was encouraged to be part of the dynamic and shared a meme which generated different reactions among his followers. Through the official account of the account of the Tuzos on Twitter they made a comparison between the song Inevitable with one of his players, Kevin Álvarez.

Los Tuzos they thanked the right back for “having explained football to Shakira”. And it is that the idea arose from a video of a concert of the interpreter of Waka Waka in which he stated that “thanks to number 3″ understand football. It should be noted that within the Hidalgo squad, Álvarez came to wear number 3 on his jerseyso the team account took advantage of the match.

The Tuzos thanked Kevin Álvarez for “having explained football to Shakira” (Photos: Getty Images//Instagram/@kevinalvarez_c)

“Gracias @ KevinAlvarez_2″, was the phrase published by the team. She accompanied the writing with a photograph of the footballer and Shakira when he sang that fragment in a live concert. The tweet exceeded a thousand reactions of “likes” and hundreds of comments responded to the club’s eloquent joke.

“Don’t stain uncle tuzo! I thought you were already saying goodbye to him”, “he almost gave me something” and “this sounds like a farewell to me”, were some of the comments that responded to the publication. Because in Liga MX the transfer market and sale of players for the season Opening 2022 it was thought that the Tuzos they were saying goodbye to the also national team to see him leave for another club; however, it was not so and it was a joke.

In the same space, the fans of the Pachuca club were encouraged to ask about the reinforcements that will come to the team. After competing in the Clausura 2022 final against Atlasthe fanatic of the Tuzos He insisted on getting to know the new footballers who would play for the club.

The tuzos joked with Shakira and Kevin Álvarez (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

For his part, Kevin Álvarez is still active but now with the Mexican National Team because after participating in the tour of friendly matches with the Tri in United States, Gerardo Tata Martino included it in the team that will compete in the Concacaf Nations League.

With the news of Shakira and Pique breakupa video circulates on the internet of the moment Shakira changed the original lyrics of the song Inevitable and dedicated a fragment to the Barcelona defender. During a concert in 2011instead of singingIf it’s a matter of confessing, I don’t know how to make coffee and I don’t understand football” improvised the fragment that resulted:

“If it’s a matter of confessing, thanks to number 3 now I understand football”

After 12 years together, the couple ended their relationship (Photo: Gettyimages)

Within the Barca complex, Gerard Piqué wears the number 3so the fans of the interpreter of Anthology They acclaimed that show of love. 11 years after that romantic detail, the followers of Shakira and of Pique They remembered that concert and returned to social networks said fragment.

It was on Saturday, June 4, when both confirmed that they were undergoing divorce proceedings. After 12 years together, the couple ended their relationship. and they assured that the process would be complicated, for which they asked for the respect of the press; In addition, they assured that they would seek the well-being of their children.

KEEP READING:

This is how the “Bofo” Bautista defended Christian Nodal from J Balvin

Without Ochoa or Chucky Lozano: who makes up the Tri call for the Nations League

After separating from Piqué, Shakira lamented: “You think you’re in a sincere relationship but it’s not”