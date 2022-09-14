Pacific Drive surprises us in its first trailer for PC and PS5: survival and post-apocalyptic driving

The video game will arrive this coming year with the aim of traveling through a highly contaminated exclusion zone.

Although the State of Play Held at midnight from September 13 to 14, it has been marked by great launches from Japanese companies, there has also been room for proposals from more alternative teams. That is the case of Pacific Drive, a driving and survival game from Ironwood Studios that will arrive on PS5, as well as on PC, this coming year leaving us quite intrigued with its trailer.

“Inspired by the rhythm of an engine, Pacific Drive is a first-person survival driving game. As you explore the area, your car is your only salvation. Find resources to maintain and improve the vehicle; as long as it keeps working, you’ll be safe from the dangers around you,” we read about him.

Find resources and improve the car: this is Pacific Drive Behind this premise there is a plot background, specifically one that takes us to 1955, when the United States government seized a region of the Pacific Northwest by expropriation to carry out all kinds of tests of new technologies with devastating effects on the environment of the world. place. “The government erected a wall around the area and established the Olympic Exclusion Zone. What happened inside was never revealed.”

The forbidden always arouses curiosity, and the protagonist of the video game will decide to make an incursion into the place to later get trapped. He will find a truck that still works, an abandoned mechanic shop where he can repair and improve the car and, ultimately, a center where he can travel in search of new resources. Ironwood Studios claims to have created a title where each mission is a unique experience.

More about: Pacific Drive, Ironwood Studios, PlayStation and Tokyo Game Show 2022.