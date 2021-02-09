Entertainment

Pacific Rim: the Black releases trailer and poster

February 9, 2021
Netflix has unveiled a new trailer in which we see in detail what it will be like Pacific Rim: The Black, the animated series that arrives on Netflix on March 4 of this year.

Netflix describes the series like this: “There was a time when Kaiju would emerge from Pacific Rim just to fight huge robots, Jaegers. It was made for that. But that time is over. Now Australia has been invaded by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation across the continent. Abandoned, teenagers Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents. They will learn to pilot an ancient Jaeger that will aid them in their search and give them a chance to survive. “

There goes the trailer:

And here you have the new poster:

FotoJetOn March 4 we will see how they have finally been.

