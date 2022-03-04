Pacifist bullfighting, lasers and robots: this is this Spanish game, which has already started a Kickstarter campaign

The Relevo studio recovers the essence of arcade titles through a futuristic proposal.

Kickstarter It has become an ideal platform to finance the most interesting projects, which has given developers wings to explore different genres and ideas. This has left us with some Spanish initiatives, such as Deck RX’s mix of races, cards and combat, but there is also room for the recovery of the arcade essence.

And it is that this genre is living a new life thanks to projects like Bullfighter NEON, whose combination of futuristic aesthetics with Spanish bullfighting has left us with an interesting premise. Do not think that the game imitates all the characteristics of the classic tradition, since from the Bilbao studio Relief have proposed a more pacifist argument: to take us to a dystopian time in which the robot bullfight It has become a very popular show. In this way, the battles will consist of depleting the batteries of the mechanical bulls while dodging lasers and missiles.

Do you think it is easy to face a robotic bull? From Relevo they show that this is not the case, since the particularities of these mechanical creatures include firing projectiles and other threats that are far from what is natural in these animals. Following the trend of retro games, in which different sports were also explored from a more futuristic perspective, we will have the opportunity to choose between various characters with different stats.

Bullfighter NEON has already started its funding campaign through Kickstarter, so you can support their development through the aforementioned website. And it is that there are more and more proposals from the video game world that are coming forward thanks to said platform, since it seems that it has registered a record of financed titles throughout the year 2021.

