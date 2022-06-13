PACMAN: this is the new security attack designed against Macs with M1 chip

Currently, no computer can be exempt from security problems or the presence of malware that compromises its entrails. Although there may be a mentality that Apple devices are completely unbreakable, the truth is that it is completely false. In recent days, researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT has reported a discovery related to the security of Apple Silicon chips in Macs.

Specifically, the barriers imposed by Apple have been overcome through a attack called PACMAN which is undetectable and for which there is no software solution. This bug focuses on the Pointer Authentication Code (PAC) attack that protects the system from memory corruption. This code makes it possible to count on a cryptographic firm with values ​​that are constantly validated to prevent an attack from manipulating or filtering private information.

PACMA makes Apple review its hardware for the future

The researchers have explained that this bug can take advantage of a software error that already exists in relation to reading and writing memory. In this way it accentuates it and makes it possible to execute arbitrary code that will cause a fatal outcome on the devices.

The creation of PACMAN has been carried out by these same researchers to demonstrate this security flaw to Apple itself, as a simple wake-up call. Specifically, what this program does is speed up performance, brute forcing all the PAC values ​​that can be used to get around it. It is important to note that the PAC has a limited number of values, and that is why if you go through them one by one, in the end you will find the correct one.





The problem that arises in this case is that the Cupertino company cannot patch the bug as it resides in the hardware itself. But as we have mentioned before, the infection can only be achieved if there is a previous security flaw to be able to exploit it. And equally, the only protective barrier that would exist would be that of kernel panic, but PACMAN is able to leave no trace in the logs. This means that in the end in a while this hardware has to be reviewed so that in future versions it is completely solved.

This security flaw was already reported to Apple itself in 2021, but Apple states that there should be no concern about it. This is because it is necessary to have a previous error to be able to finish exploiting it completely. In these cases, it is always recommended keep Macs and iPads fully up to date to the latest possible version in order to have all open security holes fully controlled.

Source | PACMAN