Paco Villa threw a harsh indirect to David Faitelson after the controversy over Renato Ibarra

The America club reentered the eye of the hurricane for the imminent return of Renato Ibarra to the Azulcremas ranks, because although he has been training the same team all semester, in the next few days his registration could be made official before the MX League to play the rest of the tournament Scream Mexico A2021.

This movement within the Coapa team has been highly criticized by the analyst of ESPN, David Faitelson, although it is not yet publicly announced, as it considers “shameful“That a team like him America watch the return of a soccer player who was accused of physically assaulting a pregnant woman.

Through a series of tweets, the commentator has not stopped stirring up the issue against the Ecuadorian player, for which he generated different reactions on social networks. Among them, the most striking was that of Paco Villa, the chronicler of TUDN who published an enigmatic message with all the overtones of being directed towards David Faitelson.

“They demonize some, while shaking hands with others. The sick brotherhood of Mexican sports journalism. If you are going to have a personal position on a sensitive issue, always have it, not only when it suits you ”, he published Paco Villa through your account Twitter.

After this message, on social networks they recalled the relationship of David Faitelson with Luis Garcia, the former footballer of Pumas, America Y Atlético de Madrid, who was pointed out by his ex-wife, Kate del Castillo, of having abused her physically and psychologically during her marriage.

Both have worked together in different spaces and maintain a relationship outside the professional sector, so the message of Paco Villa could be directed at the different rod with which the analyst of ESPN measures domestic violence.

The constant publications of David Faitelson were replicated by his followers, who criticized his way of referring to Renato Ibarra without first expressing himself about his former colleague; However, this did not prevent the analyst from ESPN will launch against Paco Villa through another indirect message.

“As shameful what America does as its salaried cheerleaders when defending the indefensible. I’m sure that’s what they saw at home. Violence against women. It is the only way to understand it. Outrageous ”, he sentenced Faitelson, in a direct criticism of the company where he works Paco Villa, owner of America club.

He even dared to include Santiago Solari, the strategist of the azulcrema team, as a character who allows violence against women. This in case you accept back to Renato Ibarra within your squad.

“And Santiago Solari asks and supports Renato Ibarra it is because, possibly, he believes that violence against women is a minor and even permissible issue … “, Faitelson said in one of his many publications on the issue of the Ecuadorian extreme.

The America consider the inclusion of Renato after the long recovery time with which it has been diagnosed Leonardo Suarez, the only nominal right winger that the Eagles, who underwent an operation after ankle discomfort.

In the last hours the first image of Renato Ibarra training alongside his fellow Americanists, although this time and for the first time since his departure in 2020, with the number 30 on his chest, so it is expected that in the next few days his reincorporation to the team will be made official.

