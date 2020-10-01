Paddy McGuinness hints drive-in Top Gear format could stay after COVID

Top Gear has needed to bear a number of pressured modifications forward of its upcoming new sequence – and the most important of all has seen the dwell studio viewers changed by a brand new drive-in format.

And in line with host Paddy McGuinness, the brand new technique was so profitable that he can think about it sticking round even after the top of the pandemic and obligatory social distancing.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press at a dwell streamed Q&A forward of the brand new Top Gear, the favored presenter stated: “It’s a little bit of a cheerful accident, we did it due to what’s happening for the time being. We stayed COVID compliant and (producers) Claire and Alex urged the concept to us and we have been like ‘yeah let’s go for it.’

“After we turned up on the day I feel the three of us have been completely bowled over at the way it regarded and I feel only for an viewers to get again on the market and see different folks and convey their very own automobiles… it simply labored actually very well.

“So it is perhaps after we return to regular life and all the things else we would find yourself sticking to a really related format for the present.”

In fact the pandemic posed a number of different issues for the present, with manufacturing having been paused in the course of taking pictures the sequence – main to 1 or two continuity errors.

However McGuinness stated that these minor issues apart, as soon as the hosts had received used to the brand new filming procedures all the things felt roughly precisely because it all the time had.

“We filmed sure issues out of sync, we filmed earlier than the lockdown and after the lockdown.

“And in a single episode all of us get into our automobiles and go off for a drive after which we get out the opposite finish I’ve received bleach blonde hair, Chris has misplaced about two stone and Freddie’s received lengthy hair – so continuity’s gone out the window.

“However it’s simply as soon as we received again into the swing of issues and we received used to not being proper on prime of one another it was similar to it all the time was actually.”

McGuinness reckons that the segments of the sequence filmed earlier than the lockdown may show significantly uplifting for viewers, providing a cheerful reminder of what life will hopefully be like once more sooner or later.

He pointed to the primary episode of the present, which sees McGuinness and his co-hosts Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris tackle a problem in his house city of Bolton – full with karaoke inside an organization automobile.

“What’s fascinating concerning the Bolton episode, which I feel can be good when folks see it on the TV, is we did that simply earlier than all of the insanity hit with the pandemic and all the things else.

“And contemplating that was initially of this yr, to see folks across the automobile and having a singalong and having fun with it and us three form of climbing throughout one another.

“It’s unusual seeing that now nevertheless it’s very uplifting and it fills me with a great deal of hope and recollections of what life can be like once more.”