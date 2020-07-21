Paddy McGuinness to host new BBC singing game show I Can See Your Voice

Paddy McGuinness is ready to host the BBC’s new singing competitors, I Can See Your Voice.

The High Gear presenter will host the new BBC primetime show, which guarantees a spin on game exhibits with two groups of gamers trying to guess who can and might’t sing from a thriller line-up of singers in entrance of them.

The catch is that they have to attempt to predict which of them have the voice of an angel and that are extra nails on a chalkboard with out ever having heard them sing a single observe.

The groups shall be aided by a panel of celeb specialists, together with a unique singing celebrity visitor every week.

The game show format is predicated on a collection with first aired in South Korea again in 2015 and even gained an Worldwide Emmy nomination for Finest Non-scripted Leisure Program.

McGuinness stated in an announcement: “A show like this doesn’t come alongside fairly often so I am thrilled to have been requested to host I Can See Your Voice.”

“It’s bonkers, foolish and the last word household night time in! Everybody can play alongside at house and I’m wanting ahead to welcoming the nice and the unhealthy to our stage,” he added. “The show has been an enormous success world wide so right here’s to making it the one to watch within the UK in 2021.”

The 46-year-old rose to fame together with his roles in That Peter Kay Factor, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Street to Nowhere, earlier than branching out right into a presenting profession with ITV’s Take Me Out and the BBC’s Catchpoint.

For those who “can’t sing to save your life”, however assume you’ve what it takes to persuade folks that you simply’re proficient on the mic, now you can apply to be on I Can See Your Voice. Discover particulars on how to get entangled at www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

All candidates have to be aged 18 and over (by 1st July 2020), with the applying deadline falling on Friday 14th August 2020.

I Can See Your Voice will air on the BBC later this 12 months. For those who’re searching for one thing to watch, try our TV Information.