Paddy McGuinness wants to see Holly Willoughby take on Total Wipeout: ‘Would be a deal with’

Paddy McGuinness appears to have a wish-list of celebrities he would really like to see take on the Total Wipeout course – and actually, don’t all of us.

When requested who he wants to see on the course, the High Gear host replied: “David Dickinson, Chris Kamara and Holly Willoughby would be a deal with.

“Ant and Dec would be good as effectively. Fingers crossed they’d break one thing and provides the remainder of us a likelihood of profitable an NTA!”

Paddy has a fairly good perception into the course in the mean time as he’s at present a voiceover on Total Wipeout: Freddy and Paddy Takeover, so has a honest thought on what expertise you would possibly want to take on the course.

For Freddie, his A League of Their Personal colleagues are the fitting candidates for the job.

“I’d love to see Jamie Redknapp go up in opposition to Romesh Ranganathan. Jamie would hate it however he’d be so aggressive and he’d love the mud…for his face, a moisturiser!”

Freddie continued: “Romesh would be ineffective and he’d get so indignant so I’d love to see the 2 of them on there, they’d be completely good. They’d bicker collectively a lot as effectively …they argue with every continuous so I reckon all over they’d be at it.”

Poking extra enjoyable at his friends, the previous cricket star suggested each Romesh and Jamie “pegged their noses” as they had been nearly definitely going for a swim.

“Romesh would have to get some elastics for the again of his glasses as a result of they’d be off, and Redknapp would have to be certain that his hair dye is ready,” Freddie teased.

We’re nearly half-way by the six-part collection, which has seen Freddie and Paddy deliver their distinctive type of banter to the already hilarious – and fairly robust – present.

Talking concerning the revival of the format, Freddie stated he took a “journey down reminiscence lane” when he watched the traditional clips again.

“However if you begin watching the whole lot begins flooding again – you bear in mind it immediately. You bear in mind the punches, you bear in mind individuals falling within the mud, clearly the massive purple balls are iconic and then you definitely acquired the tip recreation which is all of the totally different obstacles.

“It’s like a journey down reminiscence lane, I believe it’s going to be like that for a lot of individuals, after which they’ll have a new viewers with all the children as a result of I can’t think about children aren’t going to take pleasure in it because it’s proper up their avenue – mine do!”

Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover continues tonight on BBC One at 7.05pm. Should you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our useful TV Information.