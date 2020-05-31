Paderborn v Dortmund on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Dortmund should decide themselves as much as produce an enormous show towards backside aspect Paderborn within the Bundesliga this weekend.

Lucian Favre’s aspect had been defeated by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, although their 1-Zero defeat was extra all the way down to a scarcity of medical ending and poor ultimate ball than being comprehensively outplayed.

Erling Haaland will miss the sport after limping out of the Bayern conflict, although Dortmund will hope fit-again Jadon Sancho could make his first begin for the reason that return of the Bundesliga at Paderborn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable learn about the best way to watch the Paderborn v Dortmund sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Paderborn v Dortmund?

Paderborn v Dortmund will kick off at 5:00pm (UK time) on Sunday 31st Could 2020.

Watch Paderborn v Dortmund on TV

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Paderborn v Dortmund on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Paderborn v Dortmund prediction

In a workforce that already seemed to be missing a killer contact within the field, dropping Haaland is critical for Dortmund. Nevertheless, they’re up towards rock-bottom Paderborn and Sancho’s cameo appearances recommend he’s able to sparkle as soon as extra.

Prediction: Paderborn 0-2 Dortmund