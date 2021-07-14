Padma Priya (Chennai Tamizhachi) Wiki, DMK, Biography, Age, Movies, Photographs – Newzpanda

Padma Priya aka Chennai Tamizhachi is a political candidate, fashion and social activist. Padma Priya is a researcher, instructor, blogger, and muser. She began content material making in the course of the TikTok app and delivered more than a few movies associated with science, common details, data, and good looks vlog reasonably than simply doing lipsync.

She transform status after posting a video opposing the draft EIA 2020. In 2021 she entered politics and decided on as a State Secretary of Environmental Wing of actor Kamal Haasan’s political birthday celebration Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). She contests within the Maduravoyal constituency in Chennai within the Tamil Nadu state election 2021.

On 13 Would possibly 2021, she resigned her submit from the MNM birthday celebration because of non-public causes. On 08 July 2021, Padma Priya joins the ruling birthday celebration DMK formally.

Padma Priya Biography

Identify Padma Priya Actual Identify Padma Priya Srinivasan Nickname Chennai Tamizhachi, EIA Padma Priya Career Researcher, Trainer, Social activist, Blogger & Fashion Date of Start 05.09.1995 Age 26 (as of 2021) Zodiac signal Virgo Circle of relatives Father: Srinivasan D

Mom: Devakki S Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband Vignesh S Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification M.Sc., DMLT Faculty Sri Venkateswara Matriculation Upper Secondary Faculty School B.Sc., Mahalakshmi ladies’s faculty of arts and science

M.Sc., Bharathidasan College Leisure pursuits Performing, Scriptwriting, dance, and craft Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Padma Priya’s Reputable Social Media Profiles

Fascinating Info of Chennai Tamizhachi Padma Priya

Padma Priya, a microbiologist, and researcher who were a science particular person carried out analysis in phycology, nanoparticles, and cancer-related analysis.

Being a girl influencer she had at all times voiced out for lots of excellent and social connected subjects. Lots of her movies had been highlighted through channels and a few of her movies were viral.

She has greater than 650k fans in Tiktok, 100k+ fans on Instagram, 40K+ subscribers in youtube and she or he is a content material author in a couple of extra different social apps with a excellent quantity of fans.

Few of her viral video content material used to be in response to a serviette, acid assault, BAN Tasmac and EIA.

Her video content material on EIA went viral and were given her status in a single day. The particular content material used to be taken to discuss from social media to politics.

Articles, journals, blogs launched relating to EIA 2020 had a distinct nook for Padma Priya (chennai_tamizhachi) bringing up critics, public proportion, debates aroused after her video.

There used to be additionally a hearsay that she may input BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 4 (BB4) very quickly and youtube movies, memes in regards to the identical began spreading.

Padma Priya had additionally eager about many social actions and had additionally raised price range for the needy in the course of the Milaap group to pay their clinical expenses.

Padma Priya Election End result 2021

She used to be contested in Maduravoyal Constituency and secured 33,401 votes on her first battle.

Chennai Tamizhachi Padma Priya Photographs

