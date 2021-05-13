Padma Priya (Chennai Tamizhachi) Wiki, MNM, Biography, Age, Movies, Photographs

Padma Priya aka Chennai Tamizhachi is a internet big name, fashion, social activist, and flesh presser. She won consideration after posting a video opposing the draft Environmental Have an effect on Review 2020 (EIA draft 2020). She is the State Secretary of Environmental Wing of actor Kamal Haasan’s political celebration Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). She is among the MLA applicants of the MNM celebration. She contests within the Maduravoyal constituency in Chennai within the Tamil Nadu state election 2021.