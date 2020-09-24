Padma Shri awarded nuclear scientist Dr. Shekhar Basu dies of Kovid-19

Kolkata: Eminent nuclear scientist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Shekhar Basu, died on Thursday in a private hospital from Kovid-19. Dr. Basu was 68 years old, awarded with Padma Shri. Dr. Basu played a very important role in the construction of India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. PM Modi has mourned his death. Also Read – Corona positive Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari, Arjun Rampal Home Quarantine

An official of the Health Department gave this information. The official said, "Dr. Basu was suffering from Kovid-19 and other kidney related diseases. He died at 4:50 in the morning. '

I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in improving India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

I join the atomic energy fraternity in grieving the passing away of Dr. Sekhar Basu, a renowned nuclear scientist who played a key role in improving India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

Mechanical engineer Dr. Basu is known for his contribution to the country’s nuclear power program. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. Basu was instrumental in building a highly complex reactor for INS Arihant, India’s first nuclear-powered submarine.