Pain and concern over the death of the horse that tested positive after winning the Kentucky Derby

Earlier this year, the horse Medina Spirit He achieved worldwide fame for testing positive after his victory in the Kentucky Derby. And a few months later, his name reverberates in the press because the winner of the first jewel of the Triple Crown American horse racing died suddenly in a training in California, as reported by various local media.

Jeff Blea, medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, was the one who confirmed the sad death of the three-year-old horse, who was trained by the legendary Bob Baffert. “I spoke with the vet who treated him, and when they found him on the track he was already dead“, said Blea to the specialized site Paulick Report.

Medina Spirit had tested positive for a banned steroid after the victory in the Kentucky Derby this year, and was killed after a sudden morning workout in the park Santa Anita. The blood, hair and urine of the animal will be analyzed as part of an investigation into the cause of death.

That victory of Medina Spirit in May 2021 it was called into question after the horse tested positive for having remains of betametasona, an anti-inflammatory steroid prohibited in the competition period. His coach’s explanation was most unusual. “It is an injustice to the horse. I don’t feel ashamed, I feel like I was robbed “, denounced Baffert

While the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating the matter and the racecourse of Churchill Downs issued a two-year ban on Bob BaffertHe said there was a chance that a stable boy could have taken a cough medicine and then urinated on the hay that the horse that was owned by the Saudi businessman ate. Amr Zedan, who acquired it from USD 35.000 when the horse was two years old.

After the death of his ward, he said goodbye with emotional words. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we deeply regret his loss. I will always treasure the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit, “he said Baffert in a statement quoted by the Washington Post.

Medina Spirit is the finalist of Derby de Kentucky youngest to die since 1984, when Swale died suddenly after training, eight days after winning the Belmont Stakes. 21 Derby winners still survive, including the horse Go for Gin, winner of the 1994 edition, which met 30 years this year and is in the Kentucky Horse Park on Lexington.

The Triple Crown Belongs to Group I of the American equestrian and is disputed in three different racetracks such as the Kentucky Derby, in Louisville; the Preakness Stakes, in Baltimore; and Belmont Stakes, in New York. From 1919, only 13 copies have won the Triple Crown, the last time being in 2018 when the American rider Mike E. Smith did it on Justify. Only one Latin American rider has won the famous Triple Crown: the Mexican Victor Espinoza did it in the 2015 riding to American Pharoah.

