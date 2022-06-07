Pain in Boca Juniors: a member died during the win against Arsenal and the club suspended the celebrations for the title in the League Cup

(Photobooks)

A sad news hit Boca Juniors. While the match against Arsenal was being played, the club reported the death of life partner Jorge Nunez67 years old, who was located in the L sector of the stallsreported the club’s leadership.

For this reason, the celebration for the star number 72 recorded in the last Professional League Cup, which was going to take place after tonight’s game at La Bombonera, was suspended.

The reasons for the death of the Boca Juniors fan, who fired him on social networks, are still unknown. “From the club we deeply regret the episode and we accompany his family and friends in this sad moment”, the club reported.

The Boca Juniors statement:

Club Atlético Boca Juniors informs that the festivities scheduled for after Boca-Arsenal for the recent win of the League Cup were suspended due to the death of life member Jorge Núñez, 67, during this afternoon’s match at the Bombonera .

From the club we deeply regret the episode and accompany his family and friends in this sad moment.

As for the match, Boca Juniors justly beat Arsenal 2-1 and got off to a good start in the Professional League. Xeneize prevailed by individual and collective hierarchy against a cast from Sarandí that took advantage of the rival’s defensive errors to stay in the game until the end. Agustin Sandez and Sebastian Villa they converted for the local; Mauro Pitton discounted for the visit. Sebastián Battaglia had an alternative line-up thinking about next Wednesday’s match against Ferrorail West for the Argentine Cup.

Boca Juniors lit up in 15 minutes with which they achieved the two goals in the first half through a header from Agustín Sández (the first in the top flight) and a low right hand from Sebastián Villa after a good previous action by Exequiel Zeballos. Despite being a mostly alternative striker, El Xeneize has it listed at around 80 million dollars. The two mentioned plus Luis Vázquez, who was not on the same page as his two offensive partners, were uncontrollable by the flanks of Arsenal’s defense, which, however, in an isolated move before half an hour into the first half, reached the discount with a goal from midfielder Mauro Pittón.

(Telam)

The memory of the 2-2 in the previous match against Leonardo Madelón’s team at the Bombonera began to hover in the cold night of the La Boca neighborhood, especially because Boca Juniors squandered one situation after another, something that became more eloquent in the complement. But as Arsenal was harmless, the scoreboard, adjusted that yes, was never in danger, because the Xeneize had the control of the actions from the good management of Esteban Rolón, and his fans, in large numbers, more than in the match for Libertadores with Deportivo Cali (today there were some 55,000 spectators) ended up half celebrating, because of the sad news of the death of the life partner.

Due to this event, the celebrations for the last League Cup were suspended won that were scheduled for the end of the game, which in global terms they were going to have an Olympic lap of which they were to take part all players on the squad, among them those who did not perform today because they were booked for the game next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in La Rioja, by the 16th. final of the Argentine Cup, against Ferro Carril Oeste.

Former Boca and current PSG, Leandro Paredes, received a plaque prior to the duel against Arsenal (Fotobaires)

in the previous of the meeting, meanwhile, the one who received a plaque in the middle of the court and was applauded by the auriazul fans was the former player of the club, today a figure of the Argentine national team and Paris Saint Germain, Leandro Paredes. What remained as a football image to highlight on the night of the Bombonera was the pass facing the opposite sector to the one from Zeballos to Villa, which he defined with great category, summarizing between the two the figures on the field.

And the end also found the emotion of Sandezwho scored his first goal with the Boca shirt, dedicated it to his son who is yet to come, and incidentally confirmed that he will soon be will integrate the Paraguayan national teamsince he has the ancestry to naturalize and be summoned by someone who knows him well, such as technical director Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

