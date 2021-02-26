Pain in cycling: the Italian promise Giuseppe Milone died at the age of 17 hit by a truck

Italian cyclist Giuseppe Milone died at age 17 after being hit by a truck while training (@corrmezzogiorno)

Once again sadness and pain hit cycling again: the young Italian Giuseppe Milone one of the biggest promises in the country and a member of the Vincenzo Nibali, died at 17 years after being run over on a highway near the Sicilian city of Messina. The news was confirmed by himself Nibali on social media.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the accident that ended the life of this young man from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, the largest and most populous municipality in the province of Messina after the capital, occurred in the area of Gualtieri Sicaminò, an area much used by cyclists in the area in their training.

A truck hit a Milone while he was practicing and medical teams could not save his life despite arriving quickly in a helicopter.

Giuseppe Milone was one of the biggest promises in Italy and was a member of Vincenzo Nibali’s team (@vincenzonibali)

“I have woken up to the tragic news of Giuseppe’s death. The only gesture I can make to remind you is run the stage with a black bow on his arm to pay tribute one last time. Now is the time for silence, everything else does not matter. A very young broken life brings a huge burden of pain that leaves us speechless. A big hug to Giuseppe’s family. Rest in peace, “he wrote on his networks Vincenzo Nibali, who is competing in the UAE Tour.

Despite his young age, Giuseppe Milone He already showed a lot of talent on the bike. He had recently achieved the title of ‘King of Etna’ having completed the six slopes of the colossal Sicilian volcano with a mountain bike, riding 205 kilometers and more of 7,000 meters of unevenness in 12 hours and 45 minutes. He was the youngest to reach this great milestone.

Giuseppe Milone had recently achieved the title of ‘King of Etna’ (@ LIRRIVERENTE3)

It is not the first time that a jewel of the team founded in 2015 by Vincenzo Nibali to promote the young talents of his hometown suffers such a tragedy. In 2016, a young man named Rosario Costa was run over and lost his life 14 years.

