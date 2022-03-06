Pain in football for the death of a Shakhtar Donetsk youth coach: “He was hit by a Russian bullet”

Stock image of Shakhtar Donetsk players lining up before the match against Sheriff Tiraspol (Photo: Reuters)

The Russian military invasion on Ukrainian territory does not stop and the news that develops on that site is not encouraging. The world of sports is not oblivious to all the war event with a news that in the last hours hit football squarely: a Shakhtar Donetsk youth coach was killed in the middle of an attack.

“An employee of ours died yesterday. A children’s coach. He was killed by shrapnel from a Russian shell. Russia is killing the Ukrainians. Stop this madness!”expressed in his social networks Serhiy Palkin, general director of the entity that is located in the city of Donetsk.

The information about the death of this coach was provided by the manager in an extensive post addressed to owners, managers and players of Russian soccer clubs with the aim of raising awareness in the environment: “Russia has committed a terrible and treacherous military attack against Ukraine. A country that each of you has visited and where you have always been welcome. A country where you have relatives, friends, acquaintances. The country where some of you were born. And this country, its people, is being destroyed today by the Russian army with all kinds of weapons”.

“Don’t stay silent, speak up! Otherwise, it will be his personal defeat. A defeat that all future generations will remember. A defeat that cannot be erased from the history of the world. And each of you will bear the blame and responsibility for the crimes committed,” he added.

The man who is in charge of Shakhtar also shared several photos of the damage caused by the Russian attacks in the constructions of different Ukrainian cities that were stalked by the military: “Russia is turning from a nation that strove to defeat Nazism to a nation of terrorists, a nation of silent cowards.. The whole world is watching you today. And the world is waiting for you to act to stop the madness. But you are afraid. In sports, fear is the feeling that reduces the probability of winning to zero. Your fear of speaking out against the war in Ukraine means destroyed cities, your fear means thousands and thousands of civilian deaths, your fear means dead children and millions of maimed people”.

This crime against the youth coach, whose name was not known until now, is added to the deaths of the footballers Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, in information confirmed by the international union of international soccer players (FIFPRO). Both performed in categories of the rise of that country: Sapylo died while facing the entry of Russian troops into Kiev and Martynenko was hit by a bomb in the home he shared with his mother.

KEEP READING:

The images of the destruction of the Avangard complex, the cradle of great Ukrainian basketball players, which was bombed by Russia

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev who was a world boxing champion and faces the most difficult fight of his life

An athlete made a shocking story from Kiev in the middle of the war: “I am dying inside”