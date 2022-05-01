Pain in football: Mino Raiola, one of the most powerful agents in the world, died

Mino Raiola, one of the most famous soccer players in the world, died at the age of 54 (Photo: AFP)

A few days after learning that his health was delicate, the family of the Italian soccer player agent Mino Raiola confirmed that he died at 54 years. The famous representative of players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, Donnarumma y Zlatan Ibrahimovicamong other figures, lost his life this Saturday in the Hospital San Raffaele from Milanwhere he was hospitalized for lung problems.

“It is with infinite sorrow that we announce the death of Mino, the most extraordinary agent ever. Mino has fought until the last moment with all his strength as he did to defend the footballers. He has written an indelible chapter in the history of modern football. We will always miss him and his project of making the world of football a better place for the players will be carried out with the same passion, ”said his family in a statement published on social networks.

Raiolawho was awarded in 2016 and 2020 as best agent of the year and was popularly known as the “King of the Football Market” for being the proxy several figures, he had been hospitalized for a lung disease and last Thursday his doctors had to deny his deathalthough they recognized that he was very serious.

The statement released by Mino Raiola’s family on social networks.

His death comes at one of the most important moments of his professional career, since some of their biggest clients they are wanted by the most powerful clubs in the world and it is expected that they can change teams in the next market.

Mainly the Norwegian gunner Erling Haalandwho will leave Dortmund to stop at some European giant like Real Madrid, Manchester City o Barcelona. also midfielder Paul Pogbawhich is on the radar of the Juventus y Paris Saint Germain.

Mino Raiola with Paul Pogba, one of the most important players in his client portfolio.

As reported by the magazine Forbes in 2020, Mino Raiola was the architect of a long list of contracts valued in total at €721 million. In that same period, the famous players’ representative pocketed 72 million ($85 million) in commissions.

Raiola he was born November 4, 1967 in Nocera Inferiorea commune of Salerno, south of Italy. His childhood was spent in the Netherlands and he held various modest jobs, such as washing dishes at the family pizzeria, before becoming the agent for players like Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Marcus Thuram or the mexican Hirving Lozanoamong others.

His first big transfer was as an intermediary for the agent Robert Jansen to finalize in 1993 the landing of Dennis Bergkamp of the Ajax al Between Italy. His understanding of the Italian and the Dutch to perfection was vital to carry out this signing that opened endless doors in the world of football. Together with other prestigious agents such as Jorge Mendes y Jonathan Barnettcreated an association of representatives called ‘The Football Forum’which showed its rejection of the new transfer regulations of the FIFA.

KEEP READING:

Erling Haaland’s novel is defined: a Premier League giant is very close to closing his signing

Kylian Mbappé and the other fourteen world football figures who can be released in two months

Ibrahimovic, intimate: his difficult childhood, the painful death of his brother and his relationship with women