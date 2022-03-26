Pain in the Simeone family: Carlos, the father of Cholo, died

Carlos Simeone was admitted to a clinic in Palermo

Hard news shook the world of football. during this friday Carlos Simeone, father of Diego Pablo Simeone, passed away. This was confirmed by Atlético Madrid in a statement.

The team strategist mattress He had taken advantage of the stoppage in La Liga as a result of the FIFA Date to travel to the country and accompany his father, who was hospitalized for a health problem in the Trinidad Sanatorium in the Palermo neighborhood. With him was his wife Carla Pereyra, whom he married in 2019. As a result of their relationship, his two daughters, Francesca and Valentina, were born.

It is worth remembering that in October 2018, it was DT himself who, through his social networks, He thanked the treatment that the doctors of this same medical center had with his father after another hospitalization he had suffered. “On behalf of my family and my own, I thank the Trinidad Palermo Sanatorium for the care and warmth with which they always treat us, especially Dr. Roberto Martingano, Dr. Silvina Serra and Dr. Alejandro Palacios,” he said. then.

It is important to note that Cholo was always in charge of emphasizing the importance that his parents had in his formation. “My parents taught me values, respect, order, everything that has helped me in life. That includes my toughness on the field of play. They are very noble”outlined.

Unlike his son and grandchildren (Giovanni Simeone -Hellas Verona-, Giuliano Simeone -Atlético Madrid B- and Gianluca Simeone -CD Ibiza-), Carlos tried to be a professional player, but later became a salesman. Lifetime member of the Gymnastics and Fencing Club of Buenos Aires (GEBA), he starred for years in the internal championships and later became the coach of the veterans team. Like his son, he was passionate about soccer.

Carlos Simeone hugs his son after a victory with Atlético Madrid

The statement from Atlético Madrid:

The father of our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, and grandfather of Giuliano Simeone, striker for Atlético de Madrid B, passed away last morning in Buenos Aires.

Today is a sad day for the red and white family. Atlético de Madrid mourns the death of Carlos Simeone, father of our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, and grandfather of Giuliano Simeone, Atlético de Madrid B forward.

In remembrance of his memory, the tribute flag to our fans located in the Wanda Metropolitano will fly at half-staff.

Our president, CEO, other members of the Board of Directors and all employees want to convey our most sincere condolences and we join in the pain of the family. Rest in peace.

