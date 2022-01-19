Pain in the world of football: Paco Gento, one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid, died

Paco Gento passed away at the age of 88

Francisco Gento, icon of Real Madrid and the only one in the world with six European Cups (today renamed the Champions League), He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88., the Madrid club has communicated

Paco, as he was known throughout his career, played on the team merengue for 18 seasons from 1953 to 1971, in which he won, in addition to the six European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, among other trophies.

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and world football,” the club said in a statement.

Born in the Cantabrian town of Guarnizo, he held the position of pure left winger, played 600 games with the Madrid club, of which he got 182 goals, and was capped 43 times.

“The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths”, wrote the club from which he was honorary president since 2016 in his web page.

Gento was born in Guarnizo, (Cantabria, Spain) on October 21, 1933 and started playing football in 1948 in the New Mountain team. In 1950, he made his professional debut at Rayo Cantabria, a subsidiary of Racing de Santander, which he joined in 1952 and played that one season, since a year later he signed for Real Madrid, coinciding with the arrival of Alfredo Di Stéfano, where he remained until his retirement in 1971.

With the white team, in which he played 18 seasons, he won 12 Leagues (1953-54, 1954-55, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1966-67, 1967-68 and 1968-69), 2 Spanish Cups (1962 and 1970), 2 Latin Cups (1955 and 1957), the 1960 Intercontinental Cup, as well as 6 European Cups (1955-56, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1958-59, 1959-60 and 1965-66).

Gento became the footballer with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid (AFP)

nicknamed The Cantabrian gale, due to its speed, was considered as the best left winger in the world in football history. With Real Madrid he made a total of 761 games, in which he scored 253 goals, of these 427 league games (128 goals). On May 21, 1971, he played his last official match in the second leg of the Cup Winners’ Cup final, in which the Whites lost against Chelsea.

Ramón Melcón made him debut with the national team on May 18, 1955, against England (1-1). In total, he played 43 games -plus 1 with the B- (5 goals). His last match with the Spanish team was on October 15, 1969 against Finland, with a 6-0 victory, a match in which Ladislao Kubala made his debut as coach. He played the World Cups in Chile ’62 and England ’66, in which The Red did not advance from the group stage.

Paco Gento became a legend of Real Madrid (Efe)

Once he hung up the booties, Gento got the National Coach title in 1973. He managed Castilla (a subsidiary of Real Madrid), in 1974 Castellón (Second Division), between 1978 and 1980 Palencia, and between 1980 and 1981 Granada. In this last year he returned to Real Madrid to train youth teams.

Within the scheme of Real Madrid, was part of the technical team and then as “ambassador in Europe”, sharing team representation tasks with the honorary president, Alfredo Di Stéfano. After his death in July 2014, Gento succeeded him as honorary president of the club in October 2016. Shortly before, in April of that year, he donated his historical sports heritage to Real Madrid, made up of more than 1,600 objects (t-shirts, trophies and badges).

The death of Paco Gento comes two days after the Brazilian Marcelo, according to data from Real Madrid, was one title away from the Cantabrian in the list of players with the most conquests in the history of the White House with one more title (24) than those registered in other external databases.

