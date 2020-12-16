Pain: Whether it is corona or not, but it takes time to get a corpse from a morcha

Jaipur: Not only patients are having trouble in treatment due to corona epidemic but also the family of patients who are dying during the treatment have to face double suffering. One problem is the loss of oneself and the other is the body. Not meeting on time Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020: Few days left to attend Indian Air Force recruitment rally, 12th pass may be included, know details Also Read – Doctors engaged in ‘Corona’s Duty’ to be discharged? Supreme court gave this instruction to the central government

In fact, the corona is examined before the post-mortem of the bodies of those who died due to illness or other reasons in the SMS hospital as well as other hospitals in the state. After giving the sample, it takes about six hours to report. After arrival, the family takes a copy of the report and gives it to Morchary. After that the police administration starts the Panchnama proceedings of the deceased. Post mortem starts after the complete paperwork. Even after taking at least 2 hours to take the dead body. It takes time. In such a funeral is done on the second day. Also Read – Jodhpur court issued notice to Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha, case related to Aashram Web Series

Far more annoying Also Read – ‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

Here, people coming from far-flung areas in SMS Hospital are taking two days for the funeral of the deceased. The reason is that post mortem is done after corona examination and then the relatives leave for the dead body. The funeral is done on the second day, although the hospital administration argues that the coronation after the death is not given before the corona report comes. Even after the report is received, the family members are sometimes seen pleading in front of the police administration and the hospital administration and the staff posted in Morchery. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: Rajasthan RSMSSB released Patwari recruitment exam schedule, know when your exam will be

This way there may be an early corona investigation and a dead body can be found on time

Experts say that the corona investigation takes about two hours. In such a situation, the hospital administration needs to make a big improvement in the arrangements for the dead. When a person dies, an immediate sample of him should be sent to the investigation. To get the sample report within two hours. This report should be sent directly to the Morchari and the police should immediately take action on the Panchnama which starts the post-mortem. If the government fixes these arrangements, then to take the dead body from the Morchari But the family will not have to do any rounds nor will the funeral of the dead body be delayed. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Golden opportunity for 10th pass youth in Indian Post, to apply today, last date, apply soon

… Then the risk of infection will decrease

The lab expert says that timely testing of the deceased’s samples can only be done when the process time of transporting the samples to the lab is reduced. The samples of the deceased or other patients in the lab are simultaneously examined. If the sample goes to the machine for testing, it takes about an hour and a half. It is important that the funeral of the deceased is done soon. If it does not, then the risk of infection also increases due to that.