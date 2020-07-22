Painful: Corona killed 6 members of same family, 5 sons including mother died

Dhanbad: A heartbreaking case related to the corona virus has come to light in Katras in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Here 6 members of the same family died due to being infected with the corona virus. The first 88-year-old mother died due to corona. After this, 5 sons died one by one. Please tell that the death of the fifth son has happened in Rims Ranchi. Although millions of people have died during the Corona epidemic. But this is the first such case in India where 6 people of the same family have died due to infection. Also Read – Jofra Archer faces racism for breaking Kovid-19 protocol

Please tell that a total of 6 sons of a woman are of whom 5 sons have died due to corona infection. There was a son in Delhi. If there is talk of outbreak of infection, then the violation of guidelines for the family became a period. Let me tell you that during the epidemic, 88-year-old mother had gone to the wedding ceremony of a relative. After returning from marriage, 88 elderly Corona were found infected and died during treatment on 4 July. After this, 5 sons died one by one.

Let us know that this family of Katras is quite prosperous. They have businesses in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Let me tell you that in the family in which 6 people have died, the wedding ceremony was going to be held on June 27. Let us know that more than 11 lakh people have been affected by Corona till now. For this reason, guidelines are issued by the government for the safety and protection of the people so that people do not take any kind of plowing. But with little mistake, an entire family is now devastated.