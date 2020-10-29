Pak accepts Pulwama conspiracy big mistake, now India will take these steps

new Delhi: Pakistan’s acceptance of Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir seems to be a big challenge for him. Pakistan may have to bear the brunt of this mistake. India has found a strong evidence against Pakistan. With this, India can achieve success in blacklisting Pakistan as a terrorist state. A senior Pakistani minister admitted on Thursday when he made a sensational disclosure that his country was responsible for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Soon after this, India has given the first response. Also Read – Pakistan had made Pulwama attack, Imran Khan government minister said- it was a big success, we entered and killed

The Minister of State for External Affairs of India gave the first response and said that it is good that Pakistan has accepted it. Our government will use this approval to tell the world that there is a need to be blacklisted in the Pak FATF. Also Read – After retiring, the Pakistan bowler said – India regretted not being defeated in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals

Actually, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhary said during the debate in the National Assembly, "We entered and killed India." Our success in Pulwama is the success of this country under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and all of us are part of this success.'

On the statement of the Pakistani minister, the Minister of State for External Affairs of India and former Army Chief General (Retd) VK Singh said, the government had said in the beginning that all point towards the big Pakistan. It is good that Pakistan has accepted it. I am sure that our government will use this approval to tell the world that there is a need to be blacklisted in the Pak FATF.

After the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the two countries stood at the mouth of the war.

Chaudhary’s statement, close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, comes after opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that during a crucial meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman was requested to be released, who was detained by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft fell in an air collision with Pakistani fighter jets on February 27, 2019.

Indian Air Force planes destroyed the terrorist hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in the early hours of 26 February 2019.

Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was also involved in the high-level meeting that Sadiq had claimed to be referring to. Recalling the meeting, Sadiq said, “Foreign Minister (Qureshi) told us that for God, let him (Abhinandan) go back, otherwise India will attack Pakistan at nine o’clock.”

Chaudhary, who was the information and broadcasting minister during the Pulwama attack, has criticized Sadiq’s statement as ‘inappropriate’. The international community under the leadership of America has been pressuring Pakistan to stop its land from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups and to bring the culprits of the Pulwama attack to justice.