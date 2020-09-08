Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa warned India, reminded Balakot response

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given an open warning to India, claiming that his country will be successful in winning the ‘fifth generation or hybrid war’. Addressing a function at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Sunday to commemorate Defense Day and Martyrdom Day, Bajwa said that Pakistan is facing many challenges to discredit the country and its armed forces. He said, “We are facing the challenge, which is imposed on us as a fifth generation or hybrid war (imposition).” Its purpose is to discredit the country and its armed fighters and spread anarchy. ” Also Read – East Ladakh situation ‘very serious’, India-China need ‘very deep discussion’: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Bajwa said, "We are well aware of this danger. We will surely be able to win this war with the support of the nation. " Without giving the name of India, giving an open and clear warning, Bajwa said that if the war is imposed, Pakistan will give a befitting reply to every aggression. He said, "I want to send a message to my country and the world that Pakistan is a peace loving country, but if war is imposed on us, we will respond to every aggression."

The Pakistani army chief said, "We are always ready to defeat the nefarious intentions of the enemy." Taking a dig at India, Bajwa said that Pakistan had defeated India in 1965. He also reminded Pakistan's response to the 2019 Balakot air strike (airstrike) by India, stating that there should be no doubt about the country's response. He also claimed to have failed the Balakot air strike from Pakistan.

Bajwa said, “We want peace in the whole world and especially in our region. Pakistan has an important role in peace efforts in Afghanistan, but our neighbor India has taken an irresponsible stand as usual. ” Referring to Kashmir’s long-running dispute between the two countries, General Bajwa said, “India revoked the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, once again posing a threat to peace in the region.” have make.”