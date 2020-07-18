Pak shells heavy LOC areas, three family members dead

Jammu: Pakistan troops opened fire on the forward areas and residential areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, killing three members of the same family. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistani shelling. Also Read – Defense Minister leaves for 2-day visit to Ladakh, will review security along the border with Army Chief

A defense spokesman said, “At 9.20 pm on Friday, the Pakistani army started firing mortar around the Line of Control in Gulpur sector of Poonch sector without any provocation and violating the ceasefire.” Officials said that the Pakistani army also opened heavy fire on the residential areas along the Line of Control in the Karmara sector. Also Read – Kashmir Martyrs’ Day: No event on ‘Martyr’s Day’ for the first time in history

According to a defense spokesman, a gola exploded in a house in Karamana village, causing Mohammad Rafiq (58), his wife Rafia B (50) and son Irfan (15) to die on the spot. Some houses were also damaged and some people were injured. Officials said, the Indian Army is giving a befitting reply. Till the time the news was written, the firing and shelling between the two sides continued. Also Read – Army Chief, who arrived in Jammu to take stock of Army preparations at the border, said – Zero tolerance against Pak’s antics

Jammu and Kashmir: Three civilians were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Karmarha sector of Gulpur area, Poonch district, yesterday pic.twitter.com/BW5450ngMv – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

The ceasefire violation is mainly done to send terrorists to Kashmir.

Explain that ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased without any provocation on the Line of Control for the last few months. Earlier this month, India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the ceasefire violations by Pakistani security forces along the Line of Control and the international border. According to officials, these ceasefire violations are mainly done to send terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 2,432 incidents of ceasefire violation

According to official figures, 13 Indian civilians were killed and 88 injured in more than 2,432 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan without provocation till June. India has been saying that the ceasefire violation without provocation is contrary to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries. Officials said that Pakistan has not stopped such activities even after voicing concerns through various mediums, including the Director General’s Channel of Operations.