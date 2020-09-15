Entertainment

Pakistan acted in SCO meeting, angry Indian NSA Ajit Doval left the meeting

September 15, 2020
new Delhi: Even in the meeting of ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization’, Pakistan has not desisted from its antics. During the meeting, Pakistan put such a wrong map, on which the National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval has left the meeting in the middle, raising strong objections. Many countries are participating in this meeting being held in Russia. Russia is hosting this meeting. The meeting was being held through video conference. Also Read – Pakistan citizen who accidentally crossed the border left Pakistan, sentenced to four years

Even Russia did not agree with this action of Pakistan. Russia had already denied Pakistan to do so, but Pakistan did not agree. Wrong map was put in the meeting, in which Indian areas were also tampered with. This action was done by the National Security Advisor of Pakistan. Also Read – Pakistan is using tunnels to infiltrate terrorists: DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

Russia has not agreed with this step of Pakistan. Russia says that it had already refused to do so.

