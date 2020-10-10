Pakistan again violates ceasefire agreement, firing on civilian areas near LOC-IB

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement in two areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the civilian areas near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) without firing overnight and fired mortar shells. Officials said on Saturday that Indian forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistani firing. During this time no immediate information has been received about any casualties. Also Read – Army again attempts to infiltrate terrorists from Pakistan side in valley, see VIDEO

A defense spokesman said on Saturday morning, "Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in the Mankot sector of Poonch near the Line of Control by firing at small arms and firing mortar shells at around 1.30 am. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to this. "

A police officer said that people living in the border areas got scared due to heavy shelling. The officer said that the firing stopped at 4:30 am. He also told that the Pakistani Rangers targeted the forward areas near IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and they kept firing intermittently for five hours.

He said that Pakistan started firing at around 12 noon on Friday night and it continued for four to 40 minutes in the early hours of Saturday. The Border Security Force gave an appropriate answer to this.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old woman Hamida B was injured in Pakistani shelling on civilian areas in the township of Poonch, the official said. The woman’s condition is said to be “stable”.