Pakistan arrests weapons from drones in Jammu and Kashmir; three Lashkar terrorists arrested

Jammu: Pakistan has dropped weapons and some Indian rupees near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of the state using a drone and three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who picked it up have been arrested. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that the police and 38 Rashtriya Rifles personnel carried out a coordinated joint operation in Rajouri sector of Jammu region, after which this success was achieved on Friday evening. Due to this, Pakistan's intention of spreading unrest and violence in the centrally administered region failed.

The DGP said that all these three terrorists of Lashkar are from Kashmir and they had used the drones to collect this consignment dropped by Pakistan in Indian territory.

One of the terrorists apprehended today in Operation Gurdan Bala belongs to Shopian & had joined terrorism on 4th June, 2020. The other two terrorists are Pulwama natives & have been absconding since 9th & 10th September 2020: Chinar Corps, Indian Army #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/g0hMzByBoj
– ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

This was the third successful campaign in Rajouri and Poonch districts

During this time, along with Singh, Inspector General of Police of Jammu Division Mukesh Singh was also present. Inspector General of Police said that this was the third successful operation in Rajouri and Poonch districts after September 11. Earlier, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from two people in Balakot sector of Poonch district, three days later, 11 kg of heroin worth Rs 11 crore was recovered by the security forces in Rajouri district.

Pakistan and its agencies are always active

DGP said, Pakistan and its agencies are always active and are making every effort to disturb law and order and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. These agencies are using drones to send arms and drugs to this side and also sending terrorists from Rajouri and Poonch districts. The increase in ceasefire violations is the result of this which is happening almost daily.

Three Lashkar terrorists arrested

However, the DGP said that police, army and other forces are working together to thwart Pakistan’s nefarious intentions to maintain law and order and peace. We are working with better coordination for the operations and the arrest of three Lashkar terrorists and seizures of arms and ammunition and heroin are the result of this. We were informed of the suspicious activities of some people and accordingly we laid siege and launched a search operation.

Three terrorists threw hand grenades, 2 AK-56 rifles, 2 pistols, 4 hand grenades

When three people were seen moving around with bags, they were asked to stop. On this, he threw a hand grenade which fortunately did not explode and all three were controlled. While searching the bag, 2 AK-56 rifles, 2 pistols, 4 hand grenades and one lakh Indian rupees were recovered from it, which were smuggled from Pakistan to spread violence.

Drones used in arms consignment on LOC

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the consignment was demolished on this side of the Line of Control using drone and all three residents of Kashmir had come to pick it up. He said, his questioning is going on and detailed information will be given later.

Pakistan trying to survive terrorist in Rajouri and Poonch

The DGP said that Pakistan is making all efforts on its part to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Terrorism has been completely eradicated in these two districts a decade ago. Both these districts fall in Jammu division.

Dropping weapons from drones is a big challenge

The DGP said, “The people of Rajouri and Poonch love peace and they will not allow Pakistan to succeed in its intention.” There are some elements with which we will deal strictly. ”Drop of weapons from drones is a major challenge, this is the first case in the district when such an incident has occurred which has been thwarted.