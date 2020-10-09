Pakistan bans biscuit’s advertisement, journalists say – it’s like Mujre

Ban On Biscuit: Advertisement of a biscuit in Pakistan is now under controversy. It is being said that this advertisement is against Islam. The advertisement was being shown on the TV channel from October 4. After the dispute, it is now banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). Pakistani actress Mehvish Hayat is seen in this advertisement. While some people are in favor of the ban on advertising, some are opposing it. Also Read – Pakistan also banned tick-talk, accused of serving immoral content

Pakistan's social activist says that this advertisement is evidence of pornography. Because of this people all over the country are scared. Actually, this advertisement is like any Bollywood item number. Mehvish is seen dancing in the costumes of four provinces of Pakistan and she is accompanied by some men.

In this advertisement, along with this dance, a colleague is shown holding a rifle in his hand. Regarding this, Pemra has issued guidelines to TV channels, which said that pornographic and objectionable content should not be shown. The advertisement is banned a day later.

Seeing this advertisement, Pakistan’s famous journalist and columnist Ansar Abbasi said that it is like a mujra. In a tweet in Urdu, he said, ‘This is not right for Pakistani society.’ A few days ago, he had opposed the showing of women in a fitness program running on Pakistan’s state TV channel.

At the same time, on this advertisement, Imran Khan’s minister Ali Mohammad Khan supported the statement of journalist Abbasi and he also tweeted a tweet tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he said that the Prime Minister also opposes such anti-Islamist steps . These advertisements spoil our society and they have a negative impact on the youth.