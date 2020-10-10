Pakistan commits Ceasefire Violation; two BSF jawans injured; Army giving befitting reply

Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire and opened mortar shells in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in civilian areas on Saturday, injuring two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Have become. Also Read – Imran’s chair is in danger! Pakistan’s opposition parties came out openly against army

At the same time, Indian troops retaliated near LOC in Mankot, Mendhar and Khari Karmara sectors of Poonch district and Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Officials said that two BSF personnel, constables CH Manohar and Riyaz Ahmed were injured this evening in Pakistani firing in forward posts and villages of Mendhar sector. Both the soldiers have been admitted to a hospital.

A defense spokesperson said on Saturday morning, “Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing small arms and firing mortar shells at around 1.30 am targeting the civilian areas near the Line of Control in Mankot sector of Poonch. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to this.

A police officer said that people living in the border areas got scared due to heavy shelling. The fire stopped at around 4:30 am.

The defense spokesman later informed that the ceasefire was violated by the Pakistan side in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district at around 6 pm. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to this. He said that the firing between the two sides was going on till the last news was received.

Pakistani Rangers also targeted forward areas along the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and fired continuously for about five hours. Firing started on the international border from Pakistan around 12.15 pm on Friday night and continued till 4.40 am on Saturday. The BSF responded appropriately to the ceasefire violation.

The official said that 40-year-old woman named Hamida Bi was injured in Pakistani shelling in the town sector of Poonch, her condition is said to be stable.

An official spokesman said that Deputy Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav visited the district hospital and inquired about Hamida’s health. Yadav, who reached the hospital along with the tehsildar of Haveli Anjum Khatak area, instructed the doctors to give the best possible treatment to the injured woman. The Deputy Commissioner also provided financial assistance of five thousand rupees to the injured woman from the Red Cross Fund.