Pakistan confesses for the first time, Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi’s White House

ISLAMABAD: As part of its efforts to come out of the 'gray list' of the International Terrorism Financing Monitoring Organization 'Financial Action Task Force' (FATF), Pakistan has banned 88 banned terrorist organizations and their bosses including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim Strict financial restrictions are imposed. But during this time Pakistan has exposed its biggest lie, due to which Pakistan has once again been exposed to the world.

Pak has confessed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in his own city of Karachi. In fact, Dawood Ibrahim also has a name in the list of terrorists whom Pakistan has released. According to the news, the Government of Pakistan has ordered to seize all the properties of these terrorist organizations and their masters and seal the bank accounts.

Let us know that in June 2018, Paris-based FATF put Pakistan in the 'gray list' and asked Islamabad to implement the action plan by the end of 2019 but due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the time limit was extended. The government issued two notifications on August 18, announcing sanctions on Saeed, the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar and underworld don Ibrahim, the 26/11 Mumbai attack conspirator and Jamaat-ud-Dawa's mastermind. Abraham has emerged as the most wanted terrorist for India after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Pakistan has imposed further sanctions on these terrorists and issued a complete list of them. Dawood Ibrahim’s name is also included in this list. Accordingly, Dawood lives in the White House in Clifton area of ​​Karachi.

According to the news of Pakistani newspaper ‘The News’, the government of Pakistan has recently banned 88 mentors and members of terrorist groups in compliance with the new list released by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Sanctions announced in the notifications have been imposed on Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Taliban, Daesh, Haqqani group, Al Qaeda and others. According to the news, the government has ordered to seize all movable and immovable properties of these organizations and mentors and seal their bank accounts.

Saeed, Azhar, Mullah Fazlullah (aka Mulla Radio), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Muhammad Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Hakim Murad, Noor Wali Mehsud, Fazal Rahim Shah of Uzbekistan Liberation Movement, Taliban leaders Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmed Haqqani, according to the news , And Abraham and his associates are on the list.

