Pakistan Cyber ​​attack: Shocking disclosure – Cyber ​​attacks in India from Kashmir to “Bigbasket”

Pakistan Cyber ​​attack: Last month, BigBasket, one of India's most popular online grocery stores, found that more than 20 million of its users' data had been hacked and put for sale on the Dark Web with more than $ 40,000 in funds. In October this year, Dr. Lal Path Labs, one of India's largest clinical lab test chains, discovered that the data of millions of its customers were left on unsecured storage buckets hosted on Amazon Web Services.

Data hackers maliciously accessed it, stole data and sold it. According to data compiled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India faced nearly seven lakh cyber attacks by August this year.

Apart from Dr. Lal Pathlabs data exposure and BigBasket data hacking, data thieves also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website. Not only this, these data thieves also released personal information related to them on the dark web. In July amid the coronavirus epidemic, hackers also attacked Religare Health Insurance and sold personal information of more than 5 million people, including Religare employees.

In another cyber attack this month, hackers also leaked large sensitive data of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). These are some recent examples of big data breaches in India. According to many cyber security monitoring agencies, India ranks among the top five countries in the world where the most cyber attacks occur.

In 2019, when the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which suffers from terrorism, was reorganized into two union territories and as a result of Article 370 and 35A was repealed, there were four lakh cyber attacks on India. This number is staggering, because then Jammu and Kashmir had a long ban on the Internet.

Internet was banned in the state from August 2019 till almost the end of the year, but in spite of this there was no decrease in cyber attacks. The government then banned the internet as a precaution. Indian security agencies have also come to know that Pakistan has been conducting cyber attacks through the Internet to spread unrest in India. Pakistan has been carrying out terrorist activities from across the border for a long time. He uses the Internet a lot to incite religious fundamentalists and intensify violence in Kashmir.

Source:

IANS Hindi