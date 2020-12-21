Pakistan dropped 11 grenades from drone, Punjab Police found it, packing was such that …

Pakistan:Punjab Police on Sunday recovered 11 drones of Pakistan. Police have seized these grenades from Salach, a village in Dorangla town, located on the Indo-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur, Punjab. The grenades were dropped about a quarter of a kilometer from the outskirts and they were so well packed that even the police were surprised. Also Read – 50 pilots’ license canceled in the case of flying aircraft based on fake documents, know the whole matter …

All the grenades were packed like eggs. No link has been revealed in the police investigation so far. At the same time, a case has also been registered in Police Station Dorangla under 3,4,5 Explosive Substances Act 1908.

Let me tell you that on December 19, at about eleven thirty five, 58 battalion of BSF heard the sound of drone from Pakistan near BOP Chakkari. 18 rounds of fire were also done by BSF personnel. After this, a search operation was also carried out by teams of BSF, Punjab Police and other agencies in the areas near the border. During this search, these grenades have been recovered from Gurdaspur.

SSP Gurdaspur Rajinder Singh Sohal said that in the past, there was information from Pakistan about drone coming in village Chakkari of Dorangla and a search operation was also carried out by the police. Police were searching in the border village Salach, Miani, Chakkari etc. and during the search itself, the police team has found 11 grenades packed Shinkajenuma (egg packing) in Salach at around 6 pm on Sunday.