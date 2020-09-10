Pakistan fired in 5 sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army gave a befitting reply

Jammu: The Pakistani Army opened fire and targeted the forward areas of five sectors near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials gave this information and said that the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Devendra Anand in Jammu said, “The Pakistani Army fired continuously with small arms and fired shells from mortars at many places on the LoC.” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army has recovered extremely sophisticated weapons in Uri, these things are written on them

The spokesman said, “At around 5.30 am today, at 11:45 am and 12:30 pm, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire without cause. The Pakistani Army opened fire with small arms and fired shells from mortars in Mankot, Deogwar and Mendhar sectors near the Line of Control. ” Also Read – Breaking News: Terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, two CRPF jawans injured

He said that in the evening the Pakistani army targeted the Balakot sector. Around ten o’clock in the night, he again violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Valley sector in Poonch. The spokesman said that the Indian Army also gave a reasonable answer to this. Firing was going on from both sides till the last news was received from the area. On September 2, along the Line of Control in the Kerry sector of Rajouri, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire agreement in which a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was killed. Also Read – Omar Abdullah government bungalow in Srinagar will be vacant, know what is the reason…