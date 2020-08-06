Pakistan gets support in Kashmir case in UNSC, China targets India

new Delhi: India on Thursday made another attempt to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, targeting China and saying that China should learn appropriately from such fruitless efforts. India said that it strongly rejected China’s interference in the country’s internal affairs. Also Read – Deadlock with China likely to persist for long, situation remains sensitive: Ministry of Defense

China on Wednesday supported Pakistan’s attempt to hold the Kashmir issue discussed in the UN Security Council. This effort was made on the first anniversary of the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir by India. However, this effort was not successful. Also Read – China made statement on Jammu and Kashmir, India said- No right to comment in the internal affairs of others

The Foreign Ministry reacted to this, stating that it strongly rejected China’s interference in India’s internal affairs. Also Read – 90 percent patients recovering from Kovid-19 in Wuhan, lung failure: Chinese media report

The ministry said in its statement, “We have noticed that China started discussions in the UN Security Council on matters related to India’s union territory Jammu and Kashmir.” It says, “This is not the first time that China has tried to raise a subject which is entirely India’s internal matter.” This effort did not get much support from the international community as before. ”

The Foreign Ministry said, “We strongly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge him to learn appropriately from such fruitless efforts.” The latest attempt by China to internationalize the Kashmir issue has come at a time when there is a bitter dispute between the two countries over the border issue in eastern Ladakh.

On 5 August last year, India abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories. China has been critical of India’s decision to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, especially making Ladakh a union territory. China claims some area of ​​Ladakh. Only after this decision of India, China tried several times to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, but it was rejected by the Security Council member countries.