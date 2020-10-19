Pakistan gives terrorists a free hand, told Hafiz Saeed – send terrorists to Kashmir

New Delhi: India has succeeded in curbing the infiltration by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) to a great extent. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has met Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin to push the militants into the Kashmir Valley to spread unrest. A top government source gave this information on Monday. Also Read – Furore over Tharoor’s statement in Pakistan, BJP said – Rahul Gandhi will be called ‘Rahul Lahori’

Salahuddin and Saeed are specially declared 'global terrorists' by the US State Department. To carry out infiltration of terrorists across the border, Pakistan's ISI has held a high-level meeting with the heads of militant organizations in Kotli on October 4, 2020 in Kotli on October 4, 2020. The meeting was attended by Syed Salahuddin and Hafiz Saeed as well as commanders of all launch pads, guides of various Tanzim and other prominent terrorists.

The source said that Rs 20 lakh has been allocated to each Tanjim and with this, if they are successfully operated, then an additional Rs 30 lakh has been promised. Around 270 to 300 militants are camping in various launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sources further said that they are trying to infiltrate the valley before the heavy snowfall in winter.

It was also found that infiltration along the Line of Control with Pakistan has stopped to a large extent in Jammu and Kashmir. The Line of Control Kashmir is the de facto border between India and Pakistan. Last year 130 intrusions took place and 27 have died so far this year. Apart from this, the action of the Border Action Team (BAT) has been activated on some launch pads near the Line of Control.

The source said, “A group of 80 terrorists have been seen on the launch pad of Athmukam, Dudhaniyal and Chitapani areas in front of Kiren sector.” Along with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group of 10 terrorists are planning to infiltrate in front of Tangdhar sector near Neelam valley and they have also planned bat action. In addition, a group of 40 militants have been found opposite the Poonch region, who are camping in the villages of Jaish-e-Mohammed and al-Badr’s group in Pakistan in the Sujian region.

Sources also said that a group of 20 terrorists have been seen in front of Krishnaghati in Madarpur and Natar areas where they are camping. Apart from this, another group of 35 terrorists were seen in front of Bhimber Gali camp for infiltration.