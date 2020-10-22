Pakistan is helping terrorist organizations, continues to provide safe environment: Ministry of External Affairs

new Delhi: India said that Pakistan continues to provide a safe environment to terrorist organizations and terrorists declared by the UN like Masood Azhar and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in a press conference that Pakistan has acted on only 21 of the 27 action points directed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb funding of terror. Also Read – India will celebrate ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir on 22 October, in 1947, Pakistan did violence in the valley

The three-day online meeting of the FATF started on Wednesday in which it is reviewing the action taken by Pakistan against terrorist groups. When questioned on the possibility of FATF blacklisting Pakistan, Srivastava said that FATF has its own procedures and rules for such action. Also Read – sheltering terrorists, now Pakistan will have to get heavy, gray list can also be black listed

Srivastava said, “Pakistan has so far only worked on 21 out of the total 27 points of the action plan suggested by the FATF. Work is yet to be done on six important points. “Everyone knows that Pakistan continues to provide a safe environment for terrorist organizations.” Pakistan has also not taken any action against Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi etc. as declared terrorists by the UN Security Council. ” Also Read – Pakistan gives terrorists open exemption, told Hafiz Saeed – send terrorists in Kashmir