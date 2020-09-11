Pakistan is not deterred by its antics, firing on border areas in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistan’s army on Friday opened heavy fire and fired mortar shells along the border areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the third consecutive day when Pakistani forces have targeted areas near the Line of Control. Also Read – India China Stand off: Tension rises on Pengong Finger 4, Indian Army deploys Howitzer cannon

A defense spokesman said, "Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing small arms and firing mortar shells without any provocation at the Line of Control in Mankot in Poonch district at around 8.30 am."

He told that the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to this. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistani forces opened fire with small arms and fired mortar shells along the Line of Control. He also opened fire on Wednesday near the Line of Control in Malti and Deogwar sectors near the Line of Control in Poonch.

Earlier, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire agreement on September 2 near the Line of Control in Kerry sector of Rajouri, in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed.

Let us tell you that while the world is troubled by the corona virus and is trying to get out of it, on the other hand Pakistan is constantly promoting terrorism. Pakistan has been violating ceasefire continuously for the last several days. On the other hand the Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the antics of Pakistan.

(Input: agency)