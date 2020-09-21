Pakistan is targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan: India

New Delhi: India said on Monday that Pakistan has been targeting our professional people working in Afghanistan by adopting various tactics and in the last 12 years, many Indians working on various development projects in Afghanistan have been attacked and their Has been kidnapped Also Read – India took advantage of the fall in crude oil prices, saving Rs 5,000 crore

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralitharan said in written reply to GS Basavaraj's question in Lok Sabha that Pakistan has nominated four Indian nationals (who have previously worked in Afghanistan) by the UN Security Council committee under Resolution 1267 from September 2019. Have tried to get it done. He said, "Although the 1267 Sanctions Committee has not accepted this request based on its internal procedures."

Muralitharan said that as a result of the sustained efforts of the Government of India, terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including activities of terrorist organizations and individuals like Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen Concern has increased among the international community globally. "The international community strongly condemned the cross-border terror attack on Pulwama in February 2019," he said. Many countries have clearly told Pakistan not to allow its territory to be used for any kind of terrorism. "

Muralitharan said that many terrorist organizations and individuals who take refuge in Pakistan and who are also involved in terrorism against India, have been banned by the United Nations, European Union and other countries. He said, “On 1 May 2019, the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee has named Jaish-e-Mohammed’s master Masood Azhar as a UN banned terrorist. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in its plenary session in June 2018, has notified Pakistan on the ‘gray list’ due to continued terrorist financing concerns. “