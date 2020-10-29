Pakistan itself had carried out the Pulwama attack, Imran Khan government minister said – it was a big success, we entered and killed

new Delhi: Pakistan was involved in Pulwama Terror Attack which shocked the whole country. Pakistan government minister Fawad Chaudhary has admitted that Pakistan (Pakistan) was involved in the Pulwama attack. Fawad Chaudhary said in Pakistan’s National Assembly that the Pulwama attack was a big achievement for Pakistan. And it was a big success under the leadership of Imran Khan government. Also Read – Indian Army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fear in Pakistan: BJP

Let us know that on February 14, 2019, there was a big terrorist attack in Pulwama, Kashmir. About 45 Indian soldiers lost their lives in this attack. Many answers were injured. After this attack, India had reacted strongly and made an air strike. Also Read – Pakistan has made a big mistake by accepting the plot of Pulwama, now India will take these steps

#WATCH: Pakistan’s Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry, in the National Assembly, says Pulwama was a great achievement under Imran Khan’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/qnJNnWvmqP Also Read – After retiring, the Pakistan bowler said – India regretted not being defeated in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the legs of many people were shivering in the country, that India will attack us, we have killed Hindustan by entering the house. The success in Pulwama is the success of this community in Imran Khan’s government. We are all its participants. After the Pulwama incident, the way in which they entered and killed is a great success. Applause was raised in Pakistan’s assembly on Fawad Chaudhary’s statement.