Pakistan made this change in Gilgit-Baltistan, India said – Immediately evacuate

Gilgit-Baltistan Latest Update: The Indian government has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate the Gilgit-Baltistan Indian territory, which the Imran Khan government has declared as its interim fifth province on Sunday. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that his government had decided to grant 'interim-provincial status' to Gilgit-Baltistan, which was a part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was illegally granted by Pakistan in 1947 Was captured from.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, "The Indian government strongly rejects Pakistan's attempt to bring about material changes in a part of Indian territory." The government reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan', is an integral part of India.

Srivastava said that the Government of Pakistan had no authority over 'illegally and forcibly occupied territories. The spokesman said that instead of demanding change in the condition of these Indian territories, the Government of India calls upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all the areas under its illegal occupation.

(Input IANS)