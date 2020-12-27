Pakistan may try to increase tension on LoC, 250 militants present in PoK: military commander

New Delhi: With the onset of winter season, the possibility of increasing tension along the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan to divert attention from its internal issues cannot be ruled out. A top commander of the army said this here. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: 10th, 12th pass for youths to get jobs in Indian Army, apply soon

Lt. Gen. BS Raju, the Chief of the Army’s 15th Corps, said that there are reports that 200 to 250 militants are present on the ‘launch pad’ in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which are in infiltration. Strategically important, it is responsible for maintaining surveillance around the core Line of Control and tackling terrorism in remote areas. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir News: Jaish module busted in valley, 6 helpers of terrorists arrested

The top commander of the army also talked about the recently concluded Zilla Vikas Parishad elections and said that he was happy that the elections were held in a peaceful manner and people came out to vote for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “It now depends on the elected representatives to work for the people and people should also ask them to develop.” Also Read – Army Chief In Ladakh: Army Chief reached East Ladakh amidst conflict with China, took stock of the situation, see photos ….

Regarding infiltration from low altitude areas in the winter along the Line of Control, he said that there are continuous reports that 200 to 250 terrorists are in the infiltration in PoK.

“They will try to use bad weather for infiltration but the security forces are keeping an eye on infiltration directly from the LoC in Kashmir and infiltration from areas south of Pir Panjal,” he said. Deployment on LOC is robust and surveillance equipment is in place at many levels. “

The army commander said, “To divert the attention of our people from internal issues, Pakistan can increase the tension on the border even in the winter season by infiltrating terrorists or violating the ceasefire.” In both the situations we are ready and will give a befitting reply to any such daring. ”

Top army officials are referring to the internal political unrest for the incident in which the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of 11 political parties, has given the Imran Khan government time to resign by 31 January next year.

(input language)