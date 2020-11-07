Pakistan opened fire on villages and outposts of LoC; Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply

Jammu: Pakistani troops fired at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kathua districts in violation of the ceasefire and fired shells without provocation. The officials gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Kartarpur Sahib Trust Management Case: India summoned Pak diplomat, expressed strong opposition

Officials said that mortar shells were fired on LoC in Poonch district around 2.30 pm in Mankot sector, while firing from across the border in Hiranagar sector continued overnight. He said that there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side due to this firing.

A defense spokesman said, "Pakistan, in violation of the ceasefire, fired at the LoC around 2:30 pm in Mankot sector and fired mortar shells. The army responded to this. "The officers said that the firing and shelling from both sides stopped at around four in the morning.

Officials said Pakistani Rangers opened fire at the border posts at Karol Krishna, Satpal and Gurnam at around 10 pm on Friday, to which the BSF personnel responded promptly.

He said that the firing from both sides continued for five to ten minutes in the morning. The firing spread fear among the people living in the border areas and they spent the night in underground bunkers.

(Input: language)