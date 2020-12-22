Pakistan seized AK-47 rifle and cartridge from drone in Punjab, police seized

Is everything not right in the border area of ​​Punjab adjoining Pakistan? The neighboring country is not getting rid of its antics in this area.

Punjab Police said on Tuesday that it had recovered an AK 47 rifle and 30 cartridges dropped in the wheat fields from Pakistan drones near the international border in Gurdaspur district. Just two days earlier, 11 grenades were recovered from the farm in Salach village, about a kilometer from the border. Also Read – Pakistan dropped 11 grenades from drone, Punjab Police found it, packing was such that …

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that the Gurdaspur police has started a intensive search in the area where a drone was spotted on Saturday. He said that it seems that a packet containing rifle was dropped in a wheat field in Wazir village, about one and a half kilometers from Salach village in Dorangla police station area in Gurdaspur. Also Read – Kashmir Terror Funding Case: Big Reveals of Gangster Bhinda and Randeep, Jalandhar Police to Break Heroin Trafficking Network

According to an official statement, this seizure happened at a time when Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had recently expressed concern over the terrorist organizations of Pakistan trying again to disturb the peace of this border state. Also Read – Delhi Chalo Agitation: Tension on Haryana border due to farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, heavy police force deployed

According to the statement, the Chief Minister had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this context. Gupta said that the rifle and 30 cartridges were found in a wooden frame and like hand grenades they were also lowered with nylon rope. Grenades were found in Salach village on Sunday.

He said that this packet appears to be part of the same consignment that was dropped on Sunday night. According to him, a case has been registered at Dorangla police station under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act. BSF personnel had seen a Pakistani drone entering Indian territory at the Chakri border post in Gurdaspur sector and opened fire in an attempt to shoot it down.