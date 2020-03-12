Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

England stars Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Jason Plunkett are amongst these heading east for the Pakistan Super League this month.
The more and more profitable T20 event has drawn in one other spectacular crop of stars with six groups prepared to do battle for supremacy.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.
How to watch Pakistan Super League
You’ll be able to watch matches reside on HUM Masala (Sky: Channel 732, Virgin Media: Channel 833).
The HUM channel crimson button will provide you with the entire particulars on matches they’re displaying all through the event, with loads of motion to be aired.
Try our full fixture list under for UK match occasions.
Pakistan Super League fixtures
Friday 21st February
Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)
Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)
Saturday 22nd February
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)
Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)
Sunday 23rd February
Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (7:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)
Thursday 27th February
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)
Friday 28th February
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (2:00pm)
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)
Sunday 1st March
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)
Monday 2nd March
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)
Tuesday third March
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)
Wednesday 4th March
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)
Thursday fifth March
Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)
Friday sixth March
Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)
Saturday seventh March
Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (2:00pm)
Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)
Sunday eighth March
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (2:00pm)
Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)
Tuesday 10th March
Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)
Wednesday 11th March
Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)
Thursday 12th March
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)
Friday 13th March
Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)
Saturday 14th March
Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (7:00pm)
Sunday 15th March
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2:00pm)
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)
Tuesday 17th March
Qualifier (7:00pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Eliminator 1 (7:00pm)
Friday 20th March
Eliminator 2 (7:00pm)
Sunday 22nd March
Remaining (7:00pm)
Add Comment