Pakistan Super League on TV: How to watch PSL live, full fixture list

England stars Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Jason Plunkett are amongst these heading east for the Pakistan Super League this month.

The more and more profitable T20 event has drawn in one other spectacular crop of stars with six groups prepared to do battle for supremacy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to know to watch the Pakistan Super League.

How to watch Pakistan Super League

You’ll be able to watch matches reside on HUM Masala (Sky: Channel 732, Virgin Media: Channel 833).

The HUM channel crimson button will provide you with the entire particulars on matches they’re displaying all through the event, with loads of motion to be aired.

Try our full fixture list under for UK match occasions.

Pakistan Super League fixtures

Friday 21st February

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (2:00pm)

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Sunday 23rd February

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (7:00pm)

Wednesday 26th February

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Friday 28th February

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (2:00pm)

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Saturday 29th February

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (2:00pm)

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Sunday 1st March

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Monday 2nd March

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday third March

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Wednesday 4th March

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Thursday fifth March

Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Friday sixth March

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday seventh March

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators (7:00pm)

Sunday eighth March

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (2:00pm)

Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday 10th March

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi (7:00pm)

Wednesday 11th March

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Thursday 12th March

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (7:00pm)

Friday 13th March

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (7:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (7:00pm)

Sunday 15th March

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2:00pm)

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (7:00pm)

Tuesday 17th March

Qualifier (7:00pm)

Wednesday 18th March

Eliminator 1 (7:00pm)

Friday 20th March

Eliminator 2 (7:00pm)

Sunday 22nd March

Remaining (7:00pm)